QUINCY — South 18th between Jefferson and Madison will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday to allow for a street repair.
Weather permitting the road will reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Drivers are asked to drive carefully near the work zone and to use an alternate travel route during the work.
