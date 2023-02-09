QUINCY — Next week's trial of the former owner of a Quincy nightclub accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in 2021 has been canceled.
Steven W. Homan's trial was set to last four days. Instead, he will appear Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where he could enter a new plea.
The state's attorney's office declined to comment on a possible plea agreement in the case.
Homan, 49, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery in May 2021.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4, 2021 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
Homan has filed a notice for affirmative defense for defense of property.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.