Preliminary hearing continued in unauthorized video recording case

QUINCY — The preliminary hearing for the Quincy man accused of taking more than 200 videos of people in a locker room or restroom without their consent was continued to March.
John R. Rokusek, 59, appeared briefly Monday in Adams County Circuit Court on nine counts of unauthorized video recording. He was admonished on four of the counts, which were added in December.
Rokusek was arrested Nov. 4 on the charges, which allege Rokusek took video recordings of another person without their consent in a restroom, locker room or changing room. The charges relate to videos taken between Nov. 16, 2020, and Nov. 4, 2021.
The images were reportedly taken at 519 S. 18th where his marketing agency operated.
Rokusek is set to return to court March 9.
He remains free on bond after posting $10,000.