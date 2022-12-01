Pretrial detention changes to SAFE-T Act heading to governor

Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, speaks in favor of a bill amending the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform Thursday on the Illinois Senate floor. 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers on Thursday passed a long-awaited amendment to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform’s provisions that will eliminate cash bail when the calendar hits 2023.

The measure expands the list of crimes for which a judge can order pretrial detention, adds to what a judge can consider when determining if a defendant is a risk of willful flight from prosecution, and standardizes language regarding a defendant’s danger to the public safety among several other changes.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

