Pritzker announces launch of stalled tax incentive program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is pictured in his Capitol office at a news conference earlier this month. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As budget negotiations for the coming fiscal year continued behind closed doors Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced it would launch a long-stalled tax incentive program that was part of his first-year budget.

The program — known as the Blue Collar Jobs Act — was a bargaining chip for Republican votes in 2019 for both a massive infrastructure plan and the state budget — the only annual spending plan to land on Pritzker’s desk with bipartisan support from lawmakers. The measure would offer business tax credits for wages paid on certain construction projects.

