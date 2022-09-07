Pritzker calls for changes after 'awful' reports of abuse at developmental center

Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions about the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center during an unrelated news conference on Tuesday in Decatur. 

 Clay Jackson/Lee Enterprises

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called patient abuses at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in rural Anna “awful” and “deeply concerning,” and he said the future of the facility depends on correcting poor conditions.

Pritzker’s comments at a news conference on Tuesday came on the heels of articles published Friday by Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises and ProPublica outlining a history of egregious patient abuses and other employee misconduct at Choate.

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Lee Enterprises, along with Capitol News Illinois.

