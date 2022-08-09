Pritzker eying Indiana firms after abortion law signed

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are pictured at a news conference in Chicago Monday during which both elected officials were critical of state Sen. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, the Republican candidate for governor. 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois.

“Well, already I've reached out to companies that are affected in Indiana. I want to make sure that they know that they're welcome in Illinois, any expansion that they may be looking to do, that we welcome their employees,” Pritzker said at a Monday news conference.

