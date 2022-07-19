Pritzker has ‘mild symptoms’ after positive COVID-19 test, receives anti-viral treatment

Gov. JB Pritzker, pictured in a file photo, tested positive this week for COVID-19 after returning from a political event in Florida. 

 Capitol News Illinois file photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, his office announced Tuesday, three days after he spoke at a gathering of Democrats in Tampa, Fla.

Pritzker’s press office said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has received the anti-viral medication Paxlovid, a drug that received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December for individuals at high risk to the effects of COVID-19.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

