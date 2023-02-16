Pritzker hits the road to sell his budget plan

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a preschool in Springfield in favor of his budget proposal to increase early childhood education program spending by $250 million. 

 CNI Photo/Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — One day after delivering his budget address, Gov. J.B. Pritzker took to the road Thursday to rally support for his proposed “Smart Start” program to expand access to preschool and child care throughout the state.

“It is important for us to make sure that every 3- and 4-year-old in Illinois can go to preschool and has child care available to them,” Pritzker said at a preschool in Springfield. “We're going to put more money into the hands of providers to expand their programs, raise quality and hire more staff.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

