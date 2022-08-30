Pritzker makes abortion rights central issue

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at a campaign-sponsored news conference Tuesday, saying abortion rights will be a central issue in the 2022 elections.

 Blueroomstream.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that abortion rights will be a central issue in the 2022 election, not just in his bid for reelection but in races up and down the ballot.

That includes races for Congress and the Illinois Supreme Court as well as the governor’s race and state legislative contests.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

