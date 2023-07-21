Pritzker pushes business development, clean energy jobs

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at the grand opening of a new Lion Electric assembly plant in Will County. The Canada-based company specializes in medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles, including electric school buses.

 Illinois.gov

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has spent much of his time in recent weeks promoting the state’s electric vehicle industry and touting the impact of his signature Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, or CEJA, including during a weeklong trade mission to the United Kingdom.

On Friday, Pritzker was in Joliet where he joined other elected officials and local dignitaries to celebrate the grand opening of a new Lion Electric assembly plant, the first new automotive factory in the greater Chicago area since 1965.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of print and broadcast outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

