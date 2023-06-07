State Budget

Gov. JB Pritzker signs the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget into law Wednesday. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew Adams

CHICAGO – Gov. JB Pritzker signed the state’s operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday, marking the first spending plan of his second term as governor.

The $50.4 billion spending plan anticipates about $50.6 billion in revenues for the fiscal year that begins July 1, making for a projected surplus of roughly $183 million, according to the governor’s office. That revenue estimate would be slightly below or roughly equal to what’s collected in tax revenues for the current year, depending on June’s final revenue collections.

