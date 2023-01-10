Governor signs assault weapon sales, manufacturing ban

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill banning the sale and manufacture of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the Illinois Capitol Tuesday

 Capitol News Illinois Photo/Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave final approval Tuesday to a bill banning the purchase, sale and manufacture of semi-automatic assault weapons, .50 caliber rifles and ammunition, and large-capacity magazines in the state while still allowing people who already own such weapons to keep them.

The House had passed a similar bill early Friday morning and sent it to the Senate, where it appeared over the weekend to run into roadblocks. But negotiations continued behind the scenes throughout the weekend and into Monday when a final deal came together just as Pritzker, who campaigned on a pledge to pursue an assault weapons ban, was being inaugurated into his second term in office.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

