QUINCY — The red ribbon provides a simple reminder. Don't drink and drive.
It's a request that the Quinsippi Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving's Project Red Ribbon has made for 34 years..
The campaign, which runs through Jan. 1, asks drivers to affix a red ribbon onto their vehicle to serve as a visual reminder to them and others to not drink and drive.
The campaign kicked off Monday at City Hall with Mayor Mike Troup and Police Chief Rob Copley tying ribbons onto their vehicles.
Troup also issued a city proclamation for the campaign.
So far in 2021, QPD has made 54 arrests for DUI. Officers made 58 in 2021 and 94 in 2019.
"It's our time to celebrate," Copley said. "The holiday season is a time people should get together with family and friends to have a good time and celebrate.
"We want them to do so safely. Sure, have a party or go to a party, but designate a driver, use Lyft or another service. Just get yourself home safely. "
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. Impaired-driving crashes are estimated to cost the United States $44 billion annually.
"There's no reason to mar anyone's holidays with an arrest, injury or fatality from drinking and driving," Copley said.
J.T Dozier, chairman of Project Red Ribbon, said ribbons will be available at City Hall and the Quincy Police Department, as well as area financial institutions. Ribbons also will be distributed to area eighth graders next week.
