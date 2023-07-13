QUINCY — The prosecution rested Thursday morning in the Bradley S. Yohn trial.
Three forensic scientists from the Illinois State Police testified as prosecutors worked to connect Yohn to the Nov. 9, 2021, attack of Christine "Tina" Lohman.
Brian Long, who specialized in latent fingerprints, testified a print lifted from a can of carpet cleaner collected at the scene matched a print from Yohn. Two fingerprints and a palm print from Tina's Toyota Avalon, which was stolen and later recovered in Springfield, also matched Yohn.
Yohn, 36, is being tried on two counts of home invasion, along with charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated criminal sexual assault and residential burglary, in the attack on Tina. She died just weeks after the attack.
An alleged accomplice to Yohn, Karen Blackledge was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in April 2022 after she pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and aggravated sexual assault.
Hali Carls-Miller who specializes in firearms, tool marks, footwear and tire track identification also testified that a gel print taken of a footwear impression at the scene was consistent with the white Reebok shoes Yohn was wearing when he was arrested Nov. 10, 2021, in Springfield.
Focusing on biology and DNA, Kelly Maciejewski testified DNA from a swab of the safe from the scene found Yohn to be a contributor. The DNA sample from a pair of disposable underwear also found Yohn was a male contributor.
She said it was 310 times more likely to come from Yohn or a male relative of his.
Yohn who is representing himself called two witnesses to the stand as he began his defense. He wished to call former Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner to testify, and though he subpoenaed Wagner, there was no time or date on it.
Deputy Ruth Boden of the Adams County Sheriff's Department testified she was one of the first law enforcement officers on scene after the 911 call from Tina's husband, Tim Schmitt.
During her 50-minute testimony, Boden testified about her time at the scene with Yohn focusing mostly on the layout of the home and the amount of time she spent at the home.
Her testimony was nearly identical to that of Sgt. Joe Lohmeyer who was on the scene with her. Lohmeyer testified Wednesday.
Deputy Jared Summer also testified for Yohn.
Summers said he arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and was told to search for surveillance
He also testified that the vehicle was spotted in Hannibal that night, and Hannibal Police attempted to stop it. However, the vehicle fled. The Illinois State Police also attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
After the jury was dismissed, Yohn claimed photos taken during the sexual assault examination weren't from Tina, which drew a sharp rebuke from Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones.
"He's right, there are more," Jones said. "We didn't use any more than the two we used, because of the graphic nature of them. That was our choice as trial strategy. That doesn't mean they aren't of her, especially when the court found the appropriate foundation has been laid and a witness testified as to that foundation.
"I don't know what the defendant is trying to do here now, but frankly, it's not the right time."
Judge Roger Thomson scolded Yohn telling him if he had any issues with the photo, he should have raised the issue Tuesday when Jaclyn Oglesby, an ER nurse and sexual assault nurse examiner from Blessing Hospital, testified.
Yohn will continue presenting his case Friday.
The trial is expected to continue into next week.
During court Wednesday, Yohn said he plans to take the witness stand.