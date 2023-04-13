Former Madigan political director details push by speaker’s office for key ComEd bill

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse is pictured in Chicago. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Hannah Meisel

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday rested their case against three ex-lobbyists and the former CEO of electric utility Commonwealth Edison in a trial where the four stand accused of orchestrating a yearslong bribery scheme to influence Illinois’ most powerful politician.

On Thursday, the jury will likely begin hearing from one of the four defendants, ComEd’s former CEO Anne Pramaggiore, who will take the rare and risky step of testifying in her own defense. The other three defendants have not yet decided whether they’ll do the same, their attorneys said Wednesday.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

