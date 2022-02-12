QUINCY — Around 100 people gathered Saturday in Washington Park in support of a local high school student and to protest against what they see as an abuse of judicial authority in a sexual assault case that has drawn attention across the globe.
The protest comes after Judge Robert Adrian threw out the conviction of criminal sexual assault during a Jan 3 sentencing hearing.
During the court hearing, Adrian also made comments that advocates for survivors of sexual violence have said amounted to victim shaming.
"We're excited with any number of people that come out because everyone here is braving the weather to show support for Cammy, specifically, but for all survivors," said Megan Duesterhaus, executive director of Quanada. "We're here to let them know that we're here, we see them, they're not alone, and they're not to blame for their assaults."
Scott Vaughn, father of 16-year-old Cameron "Cammy" Vaughn said the public support has been uplifting for his family.
The Herald-Whig normally does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted. Cameron Vaughn voluntarily identified herself.
"This means everything to us today, it really does," Scott Vaughn said. "For people to come out on a day like this to support my daughter, her cause, and for other victims that have had the same thing happen that have not spoken up, it's heartwarming."
He said that the public attention has been stressful for his family, with things that aren't seen in media reports.
"It's been stressful. Everyone sees the positive side, the support, but they don't see the negative that we also get," Scott Vaughn said. "That's rough. It's rough on my daughter, you know? She's 16. We don't talk about the bad. We want to talk about the good because we don't want to scare anyone else away from speaking up. But for every 50 great, supportive stories we hear, we get hate, we get 'why is your daughter doing this?' So that's tough.
"But what a community Quincy is. We moved here seven years ago from Warsaw, and there were times I've wondered if it was the right move to move to a bigger town, where the community may not be so whole. I couldn't be more proud of this community, though, that's backed my daughter, a complete stranger."
The case has drawn worldwide attention, with stories running on media across the country and around the world. The Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an international human and civil rights organization, has put their support behind the Vaughn family. Cameron Barnes, Rainbow PUSH's national youth director, was at the protest on Saturday.
"Our mission is protect, defend, and gain civil rights for everyone," Barnes said. "So anywhere that civil rights are infringed upon, we take that very, very seriously. When there's a threat to justice, we don't look at whether it's a black or white issue, it's the fact that civil rights are being infringed upon.
"We took the drive down to stand in solidarity at the invitation of the Vaughn family. Rev. Jackson and myself spoke with them via Zoom earlier this week. They needed and wanted the support, and we wanted to give it."
Barnes said when his organization got the case information, they knew it was something they wanted to get involved with.
"It's something that you can't really even make up," he said. "I can't fathom how this judge could interpret the law as he sees fit, and how can he impose that 148 days is enough after what happened. And the gross comments that he made not only shame Cammy and her story, but it sends a chilling message to all of those other sexual assault survivors who have had this bottled up, who haven't been able to speak, because of things like this."
On Thursday, the Illinois Attorney General's office filed a motion with the Illinois Supreme Court asking them to order Adrian to vacate his order acquitting 18-year-old Drew S. Clinton, and to impose a sentence in accordance with the state's sentencing guidelines.
Adrian initially found Clinton guilty of one count of criminal sexual assault and not guilty of two additional counts after a three-day bench trial last October.
"We were thrilled to see the attorney general had filed a motion with the Supreme Court," Duesterhaus said. "One things we're doing here today is that we have letters printed for people to sign and send to the Supreme Court asking them to take the action (Attorney General) Kwame Raoul has asked them to take.
"For far too long, people have suffered in silence and not gotten justice, and not gotten the treatment they needed. We as a society need to stop acting like sexual violence is an impolite topic to bring up. We need to talk about it."
