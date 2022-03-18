PITTFIELD — The Pike County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's held in finding a missing person.
Austin Joel Shaw, 30, was last seen in the early evening of March 7 when he was dropped off just southwest of Fishhook to go rock hunting. He was reported missing Sunday.
The Sheriff's Department said some items reportedly belonging to Shaw were found in the area. The area was searched Monday with Illinois State Police Air Operations searching the area from the air. A larger ground search was conducted on Tuesday with 34 volunteers.
The Sheriff's Department said it received a credible tip on Tuesday that Shaw was walking around 4:30 p.m. March 10 on 372nd Street north of Ill. 104. The area was searched by ISP Air Operations and ground searches of the area are still taking place.
The investigation remains active. Anyone who has seen Shaw or has credible information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff's Department at 217-285-5011.
Also assisting in the search are the Baylis Fire Department, the Brown County Emergency Management Agency, the Griggsville Fire Department, the North Pike Fire Department, the Meredosia Fire Department, the Pike County Volunteer Emergency Corps and Pike County EMS.