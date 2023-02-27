QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is warning residents about a rash of vehicle thefts and burglaries.
Police said five vehicles across the city were stolen last week, and since Jan. 1, there have been 30 vehicles reported stolen. Of those 16 were returned.
Investigators believe juveniles checking for unlocked vehicle doors to steal anything of value are behind the thefts.
Police also said of the vehicle thefts and burglaries, a majority are where vehicles are left unlocked with the keys inside.
Residents are reminded to not leave keys in vehicles and to lock them up when parked.
Anyone with information on recent vehicle thefts or burglaries is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.