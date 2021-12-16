QUINCY — A threat directed at schools nationwide on the social media network TikTok resulted in an alert for Quincy Public Schools parents Thursday.
In a Skylert message, Superintendent Roy Webb said that both the district and Quincy Police Department were aware of the challenge that promoted violence or threats of violence at schools on Friday.
“The threat is not directed toward Quincy and it is not deemed credible,” Webb said. “We will always take precautions to keep all students safe.”
TikTok issued a statement on Twitter saying ti was working with law enforcement.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” it said.