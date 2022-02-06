QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools said it will no longer enforce mask wearing as a COVID-19 mitigation measure after a central Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms.
"Masks will be recommended on Monday, for any student or staff, but are not required, and we will not be excluding students for not wearing a mask,” said Superintendent Roy Webb in a statement posted on social media. “We will continue to work with Adams County Health Department on COVID close contacts. We had a previous court ruling in Adams County and have since followed those procedures which meet the order of both court rulings.”
In a ruling issued Friday in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of parents and teachers, Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow said Gov. J.B. Priztker overstepped his legal authority with a mask mandate. She also determined that several more of Pritzker's emergency orders to combat the spread of COVID-19, including one issued last year that mandates vaccinations for school employees, are “null and void.”
“This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this state but throughout the nation and globe,” Grischow wrote in a ruling that affects 146 Illinois school district, which included all school districts in Adams County. “Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office would appeal the ruling.
Webb said the district also will cease any weekly testing of unvaccinated employees.
Though Grischow’s only applies to the families that brought the lawsuit because she said it didn’t meet the criteria for a class action lawsuit, Webb said the district believes the ruling should “impact all students and families.”
“We acknowledge the great tragedy of COVID,” he said. “I have lost close friends, as has many in the Blue Devil Family. We have done all we can to keep children safe, especially our most vulnerable. Our prayers are that the vaccine will do that now for our students still at risk.”
Webb said all mask enforcement in the area has fallen on the schools.
“Simply our geographic location on the Missouri and Iowa border makes mask enforcement a daily challenge for staff and administration,” he said. “If you go to any event in our area, few masks are worn.”
Webb said enforcement would be more difficult and require individual court orders to enforce with the support of the Adams County Health Department.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
