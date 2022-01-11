QUINCY — Quanada is responding to comments made by an Adams County judge made during a sexual assault case last week.
The organization, which provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in West-Central Illinois, issued a statement Tuesday blasting Judge Robert Adrian’s order that overturning a sexual assault conviction.
“The verdict and Adrian’s comments send a chilling message to other rape victims that their behavior, not the rapists’, will be judged,” said the statement from Quanada’s Board of Directors. “Shame the victims, free the rapists.”
“The judgement reinforces the fact that standards for women have always been impossibly high while they are impossibly low for men.”
After originally finding Drew S. Clinton, 18, guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial in October, he threw out the conviction Jan. 3, when Clinton appeared for sentencing.
Clinton, who faced a minimum of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, had served 148 days in the county jail, which Adrian said was a just sentence, according to the court transcript. He noted that Clinton just turned 18 at the time of his arrest and had no prior criminal record.
The 16-year-old told the Quincy Police Department that she attended a graduation party where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep.
She told police that she woke up with a pillow being pushed on her face and that she was being assaulted by Clinton. She said she told him to stop but he didn’t until she told him a second time and pushed him off her.
The police report said she went into a bedroom in the house where she told a friend what happened. She got a ride back to her home with two friends where they slept in her parents’ camper before they went into the house in the morning and told her father, who called the police.
“And that is OK with Judge Adrian who reversed his earlier decision, and then blamed the parents of the house where the party took place, the girl for drinking and swimming in her underwear and her parents whom he said ‘did not exercise their parental control,’” Quanada said.
The girl’s father told The Herald-Whig that she felt like she spoke up for nothing and wished she hadn’t said anything.
“Women in Adams County should be angry and afraid,” Quanada said. “One message is clear: If you are raped, avoid Judge Adrian’s courtroom.”