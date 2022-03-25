QUINCY — A Quincy attorney has been suspended one year by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission announced Friday that the suspension of Roni VanAusdall is effective April 15.
The ARDC said during a 2019 divorce case, VanAusdall, 44, came to an agreement with the opposing attorney concerning parenting time, prepared a proposed order memorializing the agreement and obtained the other attorney's permission to submit it to the judge for entry.
VanAusdall then created a second proposed order that included provisions that had not been agreed upon and falsely assured the judge that the other attorney had agreed to the order was presenting.
She was sentenced to 18 months supervision and 100 hours community service on April 1, 2021, after she entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge of attempted forgery.
By entering the Alford plea on Jan. 29, 2021, VanAusdall maintained her innocence but agreed prosecutors had enough evidence to prove her guilty.
Those placed on supervision have the charges dismissed if they complete it separately.
VanAusdall initially was indicted by an Adams County grand jury in November 2019.