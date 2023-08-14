Taking the oath

Ahead of Monday's City Council meeting, Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates administered the officer's oath to Justin Laaker (left) and Gabriel VanderMaiden, the two newest hires at QPD. Laaker and VanderMaiden will report on Sunday to the Sauk Valley Community College Police Academy to being the 16-week training course.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Residency requirements for the Quincy Police officers were loosened as a way to help recruit.

The Quincy City Council on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding from the Quincy Policemen Benevolent And Protective Association Unit 12 , the local police union, which allows officers for the city to live in a 40-mile radius from the city center, which includes Missouri.

