QUINCY — In partnership with Republic Services, Quincy will hold its annual citywide cleanup from Wednesday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 29 on the northeast corner of the vacant lot at Front and Payson.

Quincy residents will be able to drop off larger trash items they would otherwise have to pay to dispose of, excluding electronics, tires, yard waste, liquids, and appliances where refrigerants that haven’t been properly reclaimed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.