QUINCY — In partnership with Republic Services, Quincy will hold its annual citywide cleanup from Wednesday, Sept. 27 to Friday, Sept. 29 on the northeast corner of the vacant lot at Front and Payson.
Quincy residents will be able to drop off larger trash items they would otherwise have to pay to dispose of, excluding electronics, tires, yard waste, liquids, and appliances where refrigerants that haven’t been properly reclaimed.
Residents must provide valid ID and be in line at least 30 minutes prior to closing. Those attending the citywide cleanup are asked to bring assistance to unload items.
Because of construction on Payson Avenue, the lineup will go east on Payson to Third Street, continue east on Delaware Street to Fourth Street, head north on Fourth Street to Ohio Street then east on Ohio.
The lot will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept 27; 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 29.
Call Central Services at 217-228-4520 for any questions.
