Quincy council approves property tax levy

QUINCY — Quincy aldermen approved a property tax levy that is approximately $588,000 less than was collected this year.
In a 13-0 vote, Monday, aldermen approved the $7.112 million levy. The levy is projected to generate a tax rate of less than 96 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Sixty-four percent of the levy goes toward public safety pension obligations, with the rest supporting bond payments and library operations. Nothing was levied for general operations. Last year, the city levied $40,070 for general operations.
"The good news is that we've actually reduced it, and we also use some of our general fund excess this year as we have in the past to offset property taxes," said Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, who is chairman of the council's Finance Committee.
The city used $550,000 of its general fund balance to bring the levy down further than the original estimated levy of $7.662 million.
The levy was approved at the second meeting in December. Traditionally, aldermen vote on it toward the end of the month — sometimes the last meeting of the year.
"The last three weeks, there were a lot of sweaty palms, if we could get this thing done," said Mayor Mike Troup. "I had some aldermen express concern they were not sure they would be able to support this, and we just … (educated them) on why we think this is the right thing to do and why now. We had a series of meetings and it worked out and we had a great vote."
In other business, aldermen removed an invoice that would pay $3,500 to the Great River Economic Development Foundation for housing need and demand study.
In October, the housing study was tabled indefinitely by council after the city, Adams County and GREDF agreed to split the cost
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, made the motion to remove it. Last month, Bergman was critical over the city splitting a similar hotel market feasibility study that the city teamed up with the Oakley-Lindsay Center and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau after council originally turned down the city paying for the entire $12,500 study.
Council approval is only required for expenses greater than $7,500.
"We're going to have to go back to some other committees and look at getting that dealt with," Troup said.
Troup also told aldermen that he was consulting with the Adams County Republican Central Committee chairman and precinct committeemen in the 3rd Ward regarding the vacancy created by Parker Freiburg, who resigned last month after he took a role in his family's construction company.
Troup said he had three candidates and could make an appointment as early as next week. An appointment requires concurrence from council.
