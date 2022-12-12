Quincy council approves property tax levy

Quincy Mayor Troup discusses the tax levy approved by the City Council Monday, Dec. 13, 2022, at City Hall. The property tax levy is $7.112 million and is projected to generate a tax rate of less than 96 cents per $100 of assessed value.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Quincy aldermen approved a property tax levy that is approximately $588,000 less than was collected this year.

In a 13-0 vote, Monday, aldermen approved the $7.112 million levy. The levy is projected to generate a tax rate of less than 96 cents per $100 of assessed value.

