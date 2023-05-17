Quincy couple sentenced to probation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

This photo, included in the criminal complaint, is Jason and Christina Gerding of Quincy in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The couple was sentenced to probation Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building.

 U.S. Department of Justice

WASHINGTON — The Quincy couple who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were sentenced to probation.

Court records show that Jason and Christina Gerding on Tuesday were sentenced to two years probation in U.S. District Court. In January, the couple pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building, a misdemeanor. They were also each ordered to pay $500 in restitution.