Quincy couple sentenced to probation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — The Quincy couple who pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were sentenced to probation.
Court records show that Jason and Christina Gerding on Tuesday were sentenced to two years probation in U.S. District Court. In January, the couple pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building, a misdemeanor. They were also each ordered to pay $500 in restitution.
They faced up to six months in prison.
The Gerdings were arrested in January 2021 after the FBI said it received tips identifying the couple as participating in the attack at the Capitol, including one that provided a Twitter account linked to Jason Gerding.
In a Jan. 28, 2021, interview with the FBI, Jason Gerding said he and his wife could see and smell tear gas as they approached the Capitol and that they saw people entering the scaffolding near the location for the inauguration.
He admitted that he and Christina Gerding took a photo in front of John Turnball's painting in the Rotunda, but he denied seeing any acts of violence. However, he admitted hearing a person in the scaffolding yelling "push forward."
Gerding also told the FBI both of them were "caught in the moment," and even though he believed the 2020 election was stolen, he denied he traveled to Washington to stop the counting of the electoral votes. They both followed the Q Anon ideology.
After exiting the Capitol, Jason Gerding exchange messages with a Facebook friend describing the tear gas and claiming "this is f---ing epic."
He also told the agent that Christina Gerding found out that she had been fired from her job when they were at the airport to return from Washington.
The FBI reported Gerding said in hindsight he would go to Washington again and that he wasn't sure he would do anything again.
The U.S. Attorney's Office sought three years probation for both Gerdings, as well as 45 days incarnation for Jason Gerding and 30 days for Christina Gerding.
Attorneys for both sought a sentence of one year probation, citing the two of them had been under supervision without incident since their arrests.
The attorneys for the couple also noted the family struggled after their arrests. It took Jason Gerding 10 months to find employment as a systems analyst in information technology.
Christina Gerding who worked as a program manager at the time of the attack is employed part-time as administration assistant and volunteer coordinator for the Jerrod Sessler congressional campaign in Washington state.
The Gerdings have been free on recognizance bonds since their arrest.