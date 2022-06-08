QUINCY — A Quincy firefighter has died in an accident while on vacation.
Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella, 37, first joined the department in 2008.
Through the Quincy Fire Department, his family said it is thankful for the support of the community but asks for privacy at this time.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
