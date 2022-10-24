Quincy hotel study back on after initially nixed

QUINCY — Three weeks after the Quincy aldermen nixed a $12,500 hotel market feasibility study, it's back on — this time without council approval.
The city is now splitting the cost of the study with the Oakley-Lindsay Center and the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The move caught the ire of multiple aldermen at Monday's City Council meeting.
"It leaves a bad taste in my with the vote on the (hotel) study," said Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2. "I don't appreciate it."
Bergman acknowledged that the administration and city staff followed the proper procedures, but he didn't like the council receiving a memo after the fact.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, maintained that similar to the housing study that the city is undertaking with Adams County and the Great River Economic Development Foundation, he didn't believe it was the city's responsibility to cover the costs of a study.
City ordinance requires council approval for expenditures $7,500 and over, which it agreed to increase from $3,000 in 2019.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, asked the Finance Committee review whether it should lower the threshold next month.
Mayor Mike Troup defended the study, saying that three hotel operators considering Quincy for new developments wanted an independent market study before moving forward with potential development between $40 million and $60 million.
"I know nothing was done to keep information from the council," he said. "It's no different than when I was talking with Target last year."
With two hotels closing in the last two years, Troup said hotel rooms dropped from 1,000 to 800 in the city.
"I think the city will be better served with more hotels," he said.
In other business, aldermen heard the second reading of an ordinance that would establish a surcharge for utility bills. The ordinance will be up for a vote next week.
The proposal would add $9 per month to each residential utility bill. The surcharge is higher for customers that have larger water meters, such as commercial and industrial customers.
According to the city's residential customer/minimum consumption data, the monthly charge for water and sewer would increase from $16 to $25, or 56.25%.
The residential customer/average consumption rate would increase from $40 to $49, a 22.5% increase.
Aldermen heard from Tim Bichsel who is converting the former Berrian School on the city's south side into a home for him and his wife. Because the former school is served by a 2-inch line, the surcharge would add $61 per month to his utility bill, which currently is under $70 per month
"I believe if there's going to be a water rate increase, it should be based on water usage, and that the surcharge should be standard for all users," Bichsel said.
The council also approved a three-year lease agreement with Refreshment Services Pepsi of Quincy for a recycling drop-off site at 1121 Locust. The lease is slated to start Jan. 1 or upon completion of site construction. The cost of the lease is $10.
