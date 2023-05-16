QUINCY — The Quincy IHOP closed abruptly.
Visitors to the restaurant, 3311 Broadway, were greeted by a sign Monday informing stating the restaurant closed.
"Unfortunately our local ihop has closed its doors," said the note from owner Larry McDonald. "We will miss all of our regular guests and hope you can forgive us. We will miss all of you."
The restaurant opened in December 2017 in the building that previously housed a TGI Friday's.
The Quincy TGI Friday's franchisee, Fifth Day Quincy LLC, announced in May 2014 that the restaurant would close "due to economic conditions."
