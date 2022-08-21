QUINCY — A Quincy man faces multiple charges after he allegedly wounded two people in a shooting early Sunday outside a Quincy bar.
Brendan Schroder, 18, of 2540 Prentiss Ave., was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired at 2:28 a.m. at Port's Place, 510 Jersey. Upon arrival, officers reported a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were struck by gun fire.
Both had nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were treated at Blessing Hospital. One was taken by ambulance.
Police said officers found a man identified as Schroder running south from the scene. He was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail where he remains.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department or submit a tip to Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.
Assisting at the scene were the Adams County Sheriff's Department, the Quincy Fire Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service.