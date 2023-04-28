QUINCY — Nearly five years after his arrest, the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant is set to go to trial next month.
Both the special prosecutor Jon Barnard and Travis J Wiley's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said they were ready to go to trial starting on May 15 during a status hearing Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Wiley, 35, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the infant's death.
Nelson said the defense was ready for trial though there was additional discovery that needed to be reviewed.
Barnard said the additional discovery was comprised of reports from other cases Dr. Jane Turner testified in. The defense has hired the forensic pathologist to assist in the case and to testify. Barnard said they could be introduced during cross-examination.
Wiley is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
The trial is expected to take a week.
Judge Michael Atterberry status hearing was set for May 5.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.