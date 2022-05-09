QUINCY — One of two people charged in a July 2020 shooting waived his right to a jury trial and could enter a plea later this month.
Stefan K. Crider III was set to go to trial Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm before forgoing the trail.
Crider is set to return to court May 27 to enter a plea.
No details of the plea were revealed in court.
Crider, 31, and Donte M. Clausell, 33, were arrested by by the Adams County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 6, 2020, after the July 4, 2020, shooting on Ill. 57. No injuries were reported in the shooting.
Clausell also was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Crider is being held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond. Clausell is in federal custody on an unrelated firearms charge.