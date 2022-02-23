QUINCY — The Quincy man arrested after a nearly three-hour standoff earlier this month pleaded not guilty to charges.
Tyler J. Hopping, 32, entered the plea on charges of armed violence, domestic battery, and unlawful possession of a cannabis plant, as well misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID card and resisting a peace officer during an appearance Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
His case was placed on the April jury trial docket.
If convicted of the most serious charge — armed violence — Hopping would face a sentence between 15 and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Hopping was arrested Feb. 5 after the reported standoff at 2207 Spruce.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called on a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. A woman called 911 and reported that her boyfriend identified as Hopping threatened her, put a gun to her chest and pushed her out of the house.
Hopping reportedly refused to exit the home. Police deployed its Emergency Response Team to assist while the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived and talked with Hopping. He surrendered after three hours.
Hopping is set to return to court March 16 for a status hearing. He remains in the Adams County Jail on $75,000 bond.
