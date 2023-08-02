QUINCY — Age is just a number for Rich Avoletta. That's because this 64-year-old has been training for and competing in triathlons since 2008.
Avoletta competes in sprint triathlons which consists of a quarter-mile swim, 13-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run.
His dream is to participate in a triathlon in all 50 states. Avoletta just finished his 34th triathlon in New Jersey over the weekend. His next is in Alabama this September.
He was introduced to his love of working out when he was in elementary school, thanks to his elementary school physical education teacher who was a former marine drill sergeant.
“He put us through the ringer,” Avoletta said. “He was really into training, and we had to do it before we could do the day's activity like capture the flag or football. He didn't give you the option of 'I don't want to do this' and if you started the year not in shape you didn't end the year that way.”
His love for exercise continued with running the track in high school and college and playing a lot of soccer.
“I was always running," Avoletta said. “It was something that kept me in shape, and once you get motivated you keep doing it.”
Once he got out of college he was doing 5K and 10K races. Originally he wanted to run half-marathons in all 50 states.
However, things changed once he was injured on the job as an Illinois State Police trooper in 1996. He had to get multiple surgeries over the years and the doctor told him all the running wasn't good for him.
“All that running was to much on my back,” Avoletta explained. “The doctor was like swimming and biking is good for your back and short distance is fine.”
That's when he decided to try triathlons because the doctor said it was good for him. His first one was the Tri Jesus Triathlon, hosted by the YMCA.
“I tried it and loved it, it's a total body workout,” Avoletta said. “I did a few in town, then kept seeing all these states doing it. So, I did one in Indiana and kept moving forward.”
Typically, he finishes in the top 25% of the competition.
"I'm not ultra competitive, but don’t want to embarrass myself," he said.
Deciding which triathlon to sign up for is no easy feat. Avoletta tries to compete in one a quarter so it's not to much strain on his body and looks for ones where the swimming portion in the pool.
“I just think it's a lot more organized,” he explained. “At times I tend to get a cramp in my leg or back and don’t want to be in deep water, so it's a lot safer for me.”
Though the swimming might be the most challenging part for him, he says it's hard to narrow down what his favorite part is.
“One of my favorite things is the people,” he said. "The organizers are very nice, very friendly, very supportive and everyone is cheering for everyone.”
Not to mention being able to see all 50 states with his wife, Karen.
“We're making a little vacation of it,” laughed Avoletta. “There are so many beautiful sates that we've been able to visit and we have always found something so unique while visiting.”
Some states he completed a virtual triathlon for including Hawaii, Alaska and some of the states of the West Coast.
“I’m doing the triathlon the exact same distance, except I'm not at the venue,” Avoletta said. “I don't want to say I took advantage of COVID, but I didn't want to sit around and do nothing, I'm not getting any younger.”
While it may have been virtual, Hawaii's triathlon was especially challenging because it's been his only Olympic distance triathlon.
Avoletta and Karen agreed once he's finished competing in all 50 states, he's going to go back and compete onsite at the locations he competed virtually.
Avoletta's training routine is rigorous.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday he rides a stationary bike and runs outside or on a treadmill. Combined he logs more than 40 miles a day. On Tuesday and Thursday he swims at the YMCA then goes to Blessing Wellness Center and bikes and treadmills a much shorter distance. However, he does try to switch it up so it doesn't get to monotonous.
When it comes to preparing for the triathlons, he dials it back.
“I ride a very flat course instead of a hilly distance and run a slower pace,” he said. “Kind of keep the muscle memory going but not push to hard.”
An added bonus of all the working out, he's extremely healthy.
“When I do go to the doctor he's like 'what are you doing here you're never here,'” Avoletta joked. “I have low medical bills which is a really nice thing and it helps relieve my stress. I like the benefits of working out, being healthy, knowing I'll be able to provide for my family, and doing whatever I want to do.”
He also encourages others to get started if they think it's something they want to do.
“You can do this too,” he said. “You don’t have to be a great athlete, I'm still learning. You don’t have to have a fancy bike or run the whole way, I see people walking it's alright. Just start somewhere. Down the road you’ll be able to run the whole thing. Just start.”
