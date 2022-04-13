QUINCY — A Quincy man faces between 20 and 150 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of multiple sex abuse charges.
An Adams County jury needed about five hours Tuesday to find Tylar N. Richmiller guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of criminal sexual assault after a two-day trial.
Richmiller, 28, was arrested July 22, 2021, on a charge of criminal sexual assault at his home in the 1600 block of College Avenue after detectives with the Quincy Police Department and investigators with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Resources started an investigation involving allegations of sexual abused against a child.
Police said a second child was identified and after multiple interviews, Richmiller was arrested Aug. 6, 2021, on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault Aug. 6 near his home while he was out on bond in the first case.
Richmiller is set to be sentenced on June 21.
He was held in the Adams County Jail on $450,000 bond, but it was revoked after the guilty verdict.
Richmiller still faces two counts of criminal sexual assault in the case from his initial arrest.