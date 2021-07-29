QUINCY — Timothy and Sherri Valentine listened Thursday in an Adams County courtroom as the man who stabbed their son Rocky earlier this year pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a combined 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
"That man is only 19 years old," Timothy Valentine said after the hearing. "It shouldn't have happened."
Keith W. Young III, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted murder and an unrelated charge of possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Judge Amy Lannerd concurred with the agreement and sentenced Young to 20 years for the attempted murder charge and five years for the contraband charge. The sentences run consecutively.
He must serve 85% of the attempted murder charge sentence and 50% of the contraband charge sentence before he is eligible for parole. Young received credit for 81 days already served in the Adams County Jail.
The Valentines said that Rocky is now blind in one eye and can no longer work as a welder because of the fumes.
"We're just grateful (that he's alive)," Sherri Valentine said.
No one appeared for Young at the hearing.
Timothy Valentine said his heart goes out to Young.
"It would be great if he could find Jesus in (prison)," he said.
Police and other emergency personnel were called May 7 to the area of North Fifth and Chestnut and found Valentine with numerous stab wounds.
Young was arrested May 9 after he was found in a home in the 1000 block of Jersey.
If the case had gone to trial, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, said video surveillance at the intersection would have showed Young stabbing Valentine in the back, face and neck.
On the contraband charge, Jones said on June 21, correctional officers found Young in possession of a filed down toothbrush.
As part of the negotiated plea agreement, other charges of home invasion and two counts of threatening a public official were dismissed. Young also was unsuccessfully discharged from probation for theft and aggravated battery cases in 2020.