QUINCY — A Quincy man faces up to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of child pornography.
Michael A. Nommensen can argue for probation when he is sentenced on May 2.
Nommensen, 24, entered the plea Monday in Adams County Circuit Court. As part of the agreement, three additional counts of child pornography were dropped.
He was arrested Aug. 17 after an investigation by the Quincy Police Department.
Police said the investigation started in May when a social media account was flagged for possession of possible child pornography.
On May 24, a search warrant was served at Nommensen's home and several electronic devices were collected for processing and examination.
Nommensen has been free on bond since his arrest after posting $1,000.