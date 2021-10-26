QUINCY — The Quincy man accused of causing permanent disfigurement to a child pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday.
Court records show that Zechariah Wigfall, Sr. pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child and one count of aggravated domestic battery. One of the aggravated battery counts is a Class X felony.
His case was placed on the December jury trial docket.
Wigfall, 36, was arrested Oct. 19 in Quincy.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation started in August when it received a tip from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. A forensic interview with the children was conducted with the help of specialists at the Quincy Child Advocacy Center.
The report said that severe physical abuse and prolonged exposure to the use of controlled substances was discovered. Further investigation found evidence to indicate physical abuse that resulted in permanent disfigurement to a child with a disability. Evidence also reportedly showed methamphetamine had been provided to the children.
Also arrested in the case was Stephanie A. Hendricks, 40, on one count of aggravated delivery of a controlled substance. Her case is pending.
Both continue to be held in the Adams County Jail.