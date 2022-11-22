QUINCY — One of two men charged in a shooting earlier this month on Quincy's northwest side has pleaded not guilty.
Court records show Chaeto D. Nichols, 18 of Quincy entered the plea to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
His case was set for the March jury docket.
Nichols was arrested Nov. 2 in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting near North Sixth and Chestnut where investigators estimated more than 30 rounds were fired from at least two different handguns.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded to the area on a report of shots fired just before 2 p.m. Initial reports showed two vehicles exchanged gunfire whole traveling north on Sixth from Chestnut.
Prosecutors previously said Nichols was being charged under an accountability theory. An Adams County grand jury indicted him on the charge last week.
Nichols is set to return to court Feb. 7 for a status hearing.
He remains in the Adams County Jail on $1 million bond.
Also charged in the shooting was Cayden R. Smith, 18, of Quincy who is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Smith is being held in the Adams County Jail on $500,000 bond.