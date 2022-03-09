QUINCY — The Quincy man arrested last month as part of investigations into several reported shooting in Quincy has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Zarious D. Smith-Palmer, 19, entered his plea to charges of armed violence and possession of methamphetamine Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
His case was placed on the June jury trial docket.
Smith-
Palmer was arrested Feb. 27 after the Quincy Police Department said officers located him knowing he was was wanted on an Adams County warrant. He was arrested after a traffic stop at Fifth and Maine, and during the search of Smith-Palmer, police reportedly found a loaded handgun.
Police said the gun is being tested to determine if it was connected to recent shootings.
If convicted of the armed violence charge, Smith Palmer will face between 15 and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
He is set to return to court May 18 for a status hearing.
Smith-Palmer is being held in the Adams County Jail on $75,000 bond.
