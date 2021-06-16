QUINCY — A Quincy man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child pornography.
Jeffrey W. Jansen, 42, entered the plea to eight counts of child pornography — six are Class X felonies — Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
If convicted, the Class X charges carry a possible prison sentence between six and 30 years.
Jansen was arrested Feb. 5 by the Adams County County Sheriff's Department after a yearlong investigation involving the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Illinois attorney general's office.
The case was not placed on a trial docket, as Jansen will return to court Thursday when Judge Amy Lannerd is set to rule on a motion to increase bond.
Assistant State's Attorney Anita Rodriguez asked that Jansen's bond be doubled to a combined $215,000 for allegedly violating an order of protection. Jansen has been free on bond after posting $10,750.
"I don't know what it's going to take to have Mr. Jansen to comply with the restrictions," Rodriguez said.
Adams County Sheriff's Department investigator Kelsey Miller testified a friend of Jansen's, Andrew Moore, took video of the alleged victim at a dress rehearsal for a dance recital on Memorial Day weekend in Hannibal and sent it to Jansen on Facebook Messenger.
Miller said two women confronted Moore to let him know that there was an order of protection against Jansen and that Moore reportedly deleted the videos and messages at the time.
Moore reportedly told Miller that Jansen asked him to take the video.
Moore also testified Wednesday. Questioned by Public Defender John Citro, Moore said his own daughter — not Jansen — suggested Moore record the video. But Moore said he immediately deleted it when confronted.
In arguments, Citro said Jansen "vehemently denied" all charges. Citro also argued the video was not a violation of the order of protection against Jansen, and that several other parents were taking video at the rehearsal.
Rodriguez disagreed pointing out that it amounted to harassment as the alleged victim was upset by the incident.