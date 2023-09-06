QUINCY — A Quincy man facing sex abuse charges pleaded not guilty moments after he was found fit to stand trial.
Judge Robert Adrian found Lionel Surratt fit to stand trial during a brief hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A Quincy man facing sex abuse charges pleaded not guilty moments after he was found fit to stand trial.
Judge Robert Adrian found Lionel Surratt fit to stand trial during a brief hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Surratt, 92, had his case placed on the November jury trial docket. He faces charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Surratt's attorney, Drew Schnack, argued the fitness report from clinical psychologist Frank Froman found Surratt exhibited "confusion when pressed." The examination took place in Surratt's home where Schnack said he was comfortable unlike a courtroom.
"This is not his home," Schnack said. "He can't make the decisions my client has to make."
He added if Surratt were to testify he would have to be handled with "kid gloves," which he acknowledge the prosecution is under no obligation to do.
Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck argued Froman found Surratt fit to stand trial but steps will have to be taken to make sure he understands the proceedings.
"We are going to have to go slower," she said.
Surratt was arrested by the Quincy Police Department at his residence on June 16 without incident. He was indicted July 6 on the charges alleging he had sexual contact with a child dating to October 2020.
He is set to return to court Oct. 3 for a motion hearing.
He remains free after posting $7,500 but is confined to his home.
Executive Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.