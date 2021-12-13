SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Quincy man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
James T. Payne, 76, was sentenced Dec. 3 in U.S. District Court where Judge Sue Myerscough found that a prior conviction for predatory criminal sexual abuse qualified him for an enhanced sentence. Payne was found to have more than 1,000 images of child pornography.
He pleaded guilty to the charge May 28.
Payne was arrested in November 2018 on five counts of possession of child pornography after a three month investigation.
At the time of his arrest, the Quincy Police Department said it searched Payne's residence in the 600 block of College Avenue and seized various electronic media, which were later determined to contain multiple images of child pornography.
The case against Payne was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section. Project Safe Childhood uses federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet as well as to identify and rescue victims.