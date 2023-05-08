Quincy man sentenced to 15 years for 2022 crash

Daliean M. Millner-Williams, 21, right sits with his attorney Drew Schnack Monday, May 8, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. Millner-Williams was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular invasion, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated battery from a Nov. 21, 2022, crash.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — The Quincy man who purposely crashed his vehicle into another car in the parking lot of a Quincy restaurant was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Daliean M. Millner-Williams, 21, on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular invasion, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated battery and was immediately sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Robert Adrian.