QUINCY — The Quincy man who purposely crashed his vehicle into another car in the parking lot of a Quincy restaurant was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Daliean M. Millner-Williams, 21, on Monday pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular invasion, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated battery and was immediately sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Robert Adrian.
As part of his negotiated plea, charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated reckless driving and criminal damage to property were dropped.
If the case had gone to trial, First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said Quincy Police officers would testify that they were called on Nov, 21, 2022, to a report of a crash and a disturbance at McDonald's, 1301 Broadway, where one vehicle rammed a parked vehicle before leaving the scene. The driver of the instigating vehicle, later identified as Millner-Williams exited the vehicle and punched and struck one of the passengers. The same passenger suffered a broken fibula.
Eyler said the bumper of the suspect vehicle fell off and remained in the parking lot. Several McDonald's employees identified Millner-Williams, who used to work at the restaurant.
Police found the vehicle later that night, and eventually made contact with Millner-Williams who turned himself into police.
Millner-Williams' attorney, Drew Schnack, agreed with the facts in the case but added that his client was intoxicated at the time and suffering from emotional distress from the loss of a loved one. He also noted that Millner-Williams turned himself into police and is accepting responsibility in the crash.
In an apology letter read by his attorney, Millner-Williams apologized to the victim in the case and asked for forgiveness.
"I was in the wrong for alcohol and my faculties got the better of me," he said.
Millner-Williams received credit for 168 days already served in the Adams County Jail where he was held on $500,000 bond.
He will be eligible for day-for-day credit for good behavior.