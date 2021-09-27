QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday for his role in an October 2020 shooting on Quincy's northwest side.
Tynell R. Washington, 36, faced up to 10 years in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Washington was one of four arrested after a shooting Oct. 18 at North Third and Spruce where at least 39 shots were fired. No injuries were reported.
In asking for the 10-year cap, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, pointed to Washington's extensive criminal background with multiple stints in prison. This is Washington's fourth conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon alone.
"Perhaps the first time he didn't know he couldn't possess a firearm," Jones said. "I don't know how many times Mr. Washington has to be told he can't have a firearm."
Washington's attorney, Gerry Timmerwilke, said Washington didn't know what was going to take place the night of the shooting. He also noted Washington cooperated with the investigation.
"To give him 10 years would be too much," said Timmerwilke who asked for a sentence between six and seven years.
Jones countered that Washington had received enough consideration given the plea. Charges of being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and possession of methamphetamine were dropped.
Washington asked Judge Robert Adrian for leniency saying he wants to "do better."
"I didn't shoot anyone. I just ducked down," Washington said. "They put a gun in my hand for only a couple of seconds. I ask you look at the specifics of the case."
In handing down the sentence, Judge Robert Adrian said Washington's actions called for a lengthy sentence, but a little consideration for his cooperation.
"I hope you're serious about trying to change," Adrian said.
Washington also was sentenced to 364 days in jail after pleading guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor battery charge. He has another pending case from August where he faces charges of being armed habitual criminal and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was the last of the four to be sentenced in the shooting.
Tywone D. Mitchell, 25, of Champaign was sentenced to 30 years in prison last month on one count of armed habitual criminal after being found guilty by a jury in June.
Monee Briggs, 18, of Champaign was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Henry D. Blackwell Jr., 43, of Quincy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession by a felon.