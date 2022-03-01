QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.
Earl F. Wierschem Jr., 53, of the 600 block of South 21st, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court.
At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence that in February 2018, law enforcement served a search warrant at Wierschem's house and seized multiple computer and video-related devices, including his cellphone, which contained 30 images and one video of child pornography.
Judge Sue Myserscough noted during the hearing that Wierschem had a prior conviction for indecent solicitation of a child with the intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse.
Wierschem was arrested in February 2019 after he was indicted by a a federal grand jury. He pleaded guilty in April 2021.