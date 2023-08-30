Marvin Hufford

The owner of TCBY, Marvin Hufford, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24. He was passionate about Quincy and loved to give back to the community and his customers. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

QUINCY — For the last 37 years, TCBY customers have been greeted with a smile from owner Marvin Hufford.

Hufford purchased TCBY after working at Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Hufford, 90, died Thursday at the Illinois Veterans Home.

