QUINCY — For the last 37 years, TCBY customers have been greeted with a smile from owner Marvin Hufford.
Hufford purchased TCBY after working at Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Hufford, 90, died Thursday at the Illinois Veterans Home.
“My sister said, 'You need something to do when you retire dad. Did you ever think about this?” said Hufford's daughter Sheryl Scarbrough. “So, they looked into it and saw that it was a really booming business.”
In the beginning he opened two stores in Quincy, a store in Hannibal, Mo., and a store in Jacksonville
It ended up being the perfect business for Hufford because he loved people.
“Coming in here and you'd see a smile, he'd greet everybody, wave, or his famous thing was his finger guns,” Scarbrough reminisced. “He loved sitting out here and talking to people. And he whipped out his Navy book and go over his Navy pictures. He loved working the crowd, loved it.”
He also made sure that those working at the store were learned the importance of a good work ethics.
“One of my former employees was one of my best friends and she says, 'You know, as an adult, I can tell you right now, that man taught me so much work ethic,'” Scarbrough said. “She says, 'I use what he taught me and, and I see what he was teaching me.'”
But maybe what Hufford is most remembered for is his caring and giving personality.
“Dad was just one of those people who wanted to make the world a better place,” Scarbrough said. “All he wanted to do was give to the community. I mean, he was a very selfless man didn't think about himself. He thought about everybody else and wanted to please everybody and make everybody happy and help everybody.”
Since Hufford passed here's been an outpouring of community support.
“We knew that everybody loved Marvin. It doesn't shock me, but to hear the kind words that people say, and it's genuine it's not just because somebody passed away,” Scarbrough said. “It's so weird because it's so many different kinds of people. I mean, it's young people, it's older people, it's people that he worked with here and there.”
While Hufford was known as "Mr. TCBY," he was active in the community. He was on the St. Mary's Hospital board, was active with the Great River Economic Development Foundation, served as president for the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis and participated in Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving.
He also served in the Navy on the USS Rochester as a Fire Control Technician First Class.
Scarbrough ended by saying Hufford lived a full life and a loved life, something we can all hope to achieve. She added, to Hufford his family, customers and Quincy meant to the world to him.
“I'm sure people already know it just, he loved his customers. He really, really loved his customers,” Scarbrough said. “He truly, truly was grateful and thankful for having them helped make this business's success. Because without them, you don't have a business.”
Friends and Family are invited to Hufford's visitation at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
His memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at O'Donnell-Cookson. Following the service full military honors will take place, which will be conducted by the United States Navy Funeral Honors Detail and American Legion Post 37.
