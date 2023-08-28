QUINCY — A Sunday night crash at 10th and Payson injured a juvenile bicyclist.
QUINCY — A Sunday night crash at 10th and Payson injured a juvenile bicyclist.
The Quincy Police Department along with Quincy Fire Department and Adams County Ambulance responded at 6:35 p.m. and found a juvenile with a leg injury.
QPD said the juvenile had been riding a bicycle eastbound in the alley of Ninth to 10th, Ohio to Payson and failed to yield before entering 10th. The juvenile was struck by a southbound vehicle on 10th.
The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.
QPD said no citations were issued.