QUINCY — Kathleen Helsabeck hopes to take library materials on the road — and into more people’s hands.
Plans call for adding a mobile library to Quincy Public Library.
“It’s everything we do in the library on wheels,” said Helsabeck, QPS director.
“We’ll be able to circulate our collection, and we also plan on doing programming when the weather is good in parks, parking lots, after-school facilities all around town,” she said, and with Wi-Fi, iPads and laptops available to hand out during programs, “there’s a possibility of doing some reference programming such as career help, assisting patrons on writing a resume and filling out job applications at the mobile library.”
Fundraising efforts are underway to cover the project’s $400,000 cost — some $280,000 for the custom-built, brand-new vehicle and the rest for stocking the mobile library.
“We’ll fundraise until May of next year, evaluate where we’re at, then hopefully put the order in next summer. It will take 12 to 18 months to build,” Helsabeck said. “In two years we hope to be driving this around and taking this out to the community.”
Helsabeck said the library hopes grants, from local and national sources, will cover 80% of the cost with a community campaign providing the rest.
The campaign targets residents of Quincy along with Ellington, Gilmer, Melrose and Riverside Townships in Adams County which are part of the Quincy Library District.
“We’re asking for donations from everybody, and everybody will benefit,” Helsabeck said. “We hope to raise some extra to put into a fund with the Mary Weems Barton QPL Foundation Fund to invest for future repairs, a reserve fund that will also be invested for a future bookmobile.”
COVID-19 spurred interest in being able to reach patrons outside the brick-and-mortar facility.
“Mobile libraries in general, bookmobiles in general, are having a comebacks we’re struggling with COVID and how to serve patrons,” Helsabeck said.
QPL last had a bookmobile in 2003.
While many people have fond memories of the bookmobile, “there’s been a whole generation of the Quincy community that has not experienced the bookmobile,” Helsabeck said. “We want to expose literacy, expose the joy of reading to this generation that hasn’t experienced the bookmobile before.”
Just having a vehicle to take to community events will be another benefit.
“We’ve been going to more events this fall, and it will be really nice to take a vehicle, too, to show off the library, to serve all parts of the community and to put more library materials in patrons’ hands,” Helsabeck said.
